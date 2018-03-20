Around Town (03/20/2018)

CASA Derby Night
CASA of Merced County is hosting CASA Derby Night from 6 to 11 p.m. March 24 at the Merced County Fairgrounds Pavilion on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The evening will feature dinner, horseracing, a live auction, silent auction, marketplace, hat boutique and a sweet shop. The social hour begins at 6 p.m. with food and races beginning at 7 p.m. The cost is $75. Proceeds will benefit CASA and its mission to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in foster care. Tickets are available online at mercedcasa.org, or by calling the CASA office at 209-722-2272.
Children’s author in Santa Nella
Children’s author Stephen Cosgrove will meet and greet readers at 4 p.m. March 28 at Pea Soup Andersen’s in Santa Nella at 4:00. For more information call 209-826-1685 or email stephen@stephencosgrove.com.
Wildflower Day Tour
The Area Plains unit of the Merced National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos will be open for a tour at 9 a.m. March 31. On the tour people have seen horned lizards, burrowing owls and tens of thousands of butterflies. Up to 40 people can attend the annual Arena Plains Wildflower Day tour and everyone must sign up before the event. To register for the tour and for more information call the Refuge Complex office at 209-826-3508.
Indoor Rummage Sale Atwater
The Atwater Women’s Club will host an indoor rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7 at 1201 Grove Ave., Atwater.. For more information, call 209-358-5438.
Life Place Church
Life Place Church will host songwriter and comedian Aaron Wilburn in concert at 6 p.m. April 15 at 2740 N. Highway 59 in Merced. Admission is free. For more information call 209-756-6837.
Small Pet Carriers Needed
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is in immediate need of small carriers appropriate for animals the size of cats or Chihuahuas. These will be used to transport animals from Animal Services to no-kill rescues each month. Medium, large and extra-large carriers are not needed at this time. Used carriers in usable condition, appropriate for small animals are acceptable as well as new carriers or funds for their purchase. Receipts can be provided for tax purposes. To donate a carrier, Merced residents, call 209-769-8953 and Atwater residents call 209-658-8553.
