Around Town (03/23/2018)

Chile relleno dinner fundraiser
Club Mercedes hosts a chile relleno dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at 569 W. 9th St., Merced. Dine in or take out. The dinner includes chile rellenos, beans, rice and tortillas. The price is $12 per person in advance or at the door. The Club opens at 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Club’s building fund. For more information, call 209-383-9906.
Children’s author in Santa Nella
Children’s author Stephen Cosgrove will meet and greet readers at 4 p.m. March 28 at Pea Soup Andersen’s in Santa Nella at 4:00. For more information call 209-826-1685 or email stephen@stephencosgrove.com.
Merced High Alumni Lunch
Merced High classmates from1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. April 4 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced.
Kite Festival in Livingston
The seventh annual Kite Festival in Livingston will be on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston. There will be a variety of events like a kite building contest, giant kite demonstrations, a Rubik's Cube contest, pie eating contest, bounce houses, face painting and performances. Livingston Community Health will also have a health fair where people can get free preventative screening, blood pressure and blood glucose checks. There will also be informational vendor booths and safety demonstrations from PG&E, Livingston Police, Livingston Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Tea at the museum
The 23nd annual Tea Party in the historic courtroom at the Merced County Courthouse Museum is 12:30 to 4:10 p.m. April 21 at the museum, 21st and N streets, Merced. The historic courtroom will be transformed into an elegant tearoom, and “A Cherry Blossom Tea Party” is this year’s theme. There will be four 40-minute sessions: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 years or younger. For more, call 209-723-2401.
