Around Town (03/24/2018)

CASA Derby Night
CASA of Merced County is hosting CASA Derby Night from 6 to 11 p.m. March 24 at the Merced County Fairgrounds Pavilion on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The evening will feature dinner, horseracing, a live auction, silent auction, marketplace, hat boutique and a sweet shop. The social hour begins at 6 p.m. with food and races beginning at 7 p.m. The cost is $75. Proceeds will benefit CASA and its mission to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in foster care. Tickets are available online at mercedcasa.org, or by calling the CASA office at 209-722-2272.
Sikh festival
The annual Sikh festival Hola Mohalla in Livingston is planned for much of the day on Sunday. The parade begins at noon at the Gurdwara Sahib Temple at 2765 Peach Ave., and moves along Main Street to the Guru Nanak Temple on B Street. The day offers free food and martial arts demonstrations. It's open to the public and free of charge.
La Grange Rodeo
The 71st Annual La Grange Rodeo is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd., in La Grange. Tickets are $15 at the gate, ages 6-12 are $10. For rodeo information, call 209-417-0592 or 209-262-9103.
Wildflower Day Tour
The Area Plains unit of the Merced National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos will be open for a tour at 9 a.m. March 31. On the tour people have seen horned lizards, burrowing owls and tens of thousands of butterflies. Up to 40 people can attend the annual Arena Plains Wildflower Day tour and everyone must sign up before the event. To register for the tour and for more information call the Refuge Complex office at 209-826-3508.
Special Needs Support Group
Challenged Family Resource Center is planning a support group for families with special needs children or adult children from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Challenged office at 827 W. 20th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-0119.
Want to investigate Merced County gov’t?
Merced County residents can apply now to serve on the 2018-2019 Civil Grand Jury. A 19-member Grand Jury will be empaneled for a one-year term that begins July 1. The grand jury investigates local government agencies and issues reports and recommendations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a US citizen, a Merced County resident for at least one year, possess “sufficient knowledge of English,” and be available at least 20 hours per month, among other qualifications, court officials say. For more information, call 209-725-4172 or download an application online at www.mercedcourt.org. The new deadline to apply is May 4.
Small Pet Carriers Needed
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is in immediate need of small carriers appropriate for animals the size of cats or Chihuahuas. These will be used to transport animals from Animal Services to no-kill rescues each month. Medium, large and extra-large carriers are not needed at this time. Used carriers in usable condition, appropriate for small animals are acceptable as well as new carriers or funds for their purchase. Receipts can be provided for tax purposes. To donate a carrier, Merced residents, call 209-769-8953 and Atwater residents call 209-658-8553.
