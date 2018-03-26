Around Town (03/26/2018)

Golden Valley Aquatic Boosters
The Golden Valley High School Aquatic Boosters will host a fried chicken drive through dinner to benefit the Golden Valley Aquatic Programs from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Golden Valley Pool. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, contact gvhswaterpolo@gmail.com.
AARP Meeting
Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke will speak at the monthly meeting of the Merced Chapter of AARP at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-357-8206.
Gallery submissions
Merced College is calling for submissions for portfolio review for a solo or group exhibition at the Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St. The deadline for review is Friday. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064.
Indoor Rummage Sale Atwater
The Atwater Women’s Club will host an indoor rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7 at 1201 Grove Ave., Atwater.. For more information, call 209-358-5438.
Tea at the museum
The 23nd annual Tea Party in the historic courtroom at the Merced County Courthouse Museum is 12:30 to 4:10 p.m. April 21 at the museum, 21st and N streets, Merced. The historic courtroom will be transformed into an elegant tearoom, and “A Cherry Blossom Tea Party” is this year’s theme. There will be four 40-minute sessions: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 years or younger. For more, call 209-723-2401.
Small Pet Carriers Needed
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is in immediate need of small carriers appropriate for animals the size of cats or Chihuahuas. These will be used to transport animals from Animal Services to no-kill rescues each month. Medium, large and extra-large carriers are not needed at this time. Used carriers in usable condition, appropriate for small animals are acceptable as well as new carriers or funds for their purchase. Receipts can be provided for tax purposes. To donate a carrier, Merced residents, call 209-769-8953 and Atwater residents call 209-658-8553.
