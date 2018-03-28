Around Town (03/28/2018)

Golden Valley Aquatic Boosters
The Golden Valley High School Aquatic Boosters will host a fried chicken drive through dinner to benefit the Golden Valley Aquatic Programs from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Golden Valley Pool. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, contact gvhswaterpolo@gmail.com.
AARP Meeting
Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke will speak at the monthly meeting of the Merced Chapter of AARP at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-357-8206.
Children’s author in Santa Nella
Children’s author Stephen Cosgrove will meet and greet readers at 4 p.m. Wednesdayat Pea Soup Andersen’s in Santa Nella at 4:00. For more information call 209-826-1685 or email stephen@stephencosgrove.com.
Special Needs Support Group
Challenged Family Resource Center is planning a support group for families with special needs children or adult children from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Challenged office at 827 W. 20th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-0119.
Merced High Alumni Lunch
Merced High classmates from1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. April 4 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced.
New Beginnings Pancake Fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts a pancake breakfast at Applebee's in Merced from 8 to 9:45 a.m. April 7. Enjoy all-you-can-eat bacon, pancakes and a beverage for $10. The event can also be accessed virtually by logging on to New Beginnings' Facebook page. Tickets are available at Valley Animal Hospital, Christina's Fine Clothing and Santa Fe Pet Hospital. All proceeds benefit animals in Merced County. For more information, call 209-261-4644.
Life Place Church
Life Place Church will host songwriter and comedian Aaron Wilburn in concert at 6 p.m. April 15 at 2740 N. Highway 59 in Merced. Admission is free. For more information call 209-756-6837.
