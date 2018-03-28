Around Town (03/29/18)

Comedy show
The Latin Comedy Jam's Latin Queens of Comedy is 8 p.m. April 7 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. The show features Shayla Rivera, Sandra Vals and Mimi Gonzalez is $21-$36. For more, email info@mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast will be served 8 to 11 a.m. April 8 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Want to be a teacher?
The Merced County Office of Education will host an informational seminar on becoming a teacher from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 in the Newbold Room of the county schools office at M and 13th streets. For more information, email Tricia Aquino, an MCOE human resources specialist, at taquino@mcoe.org.
Pollinator workshop
The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a public pollinator workshop to demonstrate how to attract and keep pollinators year round 9-11 a.m. April 14 from at the UCCE office, 2145 Wardrobe Ave., Merced. For more information and to register please call 209-385-7403.
Library donations
Friends of the Merced County Library would appreciate donations of newer paperbacks for the bookstore, which is open daily in the afternoon. The 50th birthday party is April 14. Tickets available at the bookstore, 2100 O St. Cake, ice cream, music and door prizes are planned.
Day at the Park
Merced County Local Child Care Planning Council, Merced County Office of Education and First Five Merced County will host the annual Day at the Park for the Week of the Young Child to benefit young children and their families from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 21 at Merced’s Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St., in Merced.
Le Grand Garden Club
The Le Grand Community Garden Club is hosting its annual Spring Luncheon on April 25 at Bright’s Party Barn in Le Grand. This event will feature local vendors (10 a.m.), a luncheon (11 a.m.) and a floral design program (12:30 p.m.). Tickets are $20 per person and are available pre-purchase only by calling 209-761-6717.
