Around Town (03/30/2018)

Gallery submissions
Merced College is calling for submissions for portfolio review for a solo or group exhibition at the Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St. The deadline for review is today. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064.
Wildflower Day Tour
The Area Plains unit of the Merced National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos will be open for a tour at 9 a.m. Saturday. On the tour people have seen horned lizards, burrowing owls and tens of thousands of butterflies. Up to 40 people can attend the annual Arena Plains Wildflower Day tour and everyone must sign up before the event. To register for the tour and for more information call the Refuge Complex office at 209-826-3508.
Never miss a local story.
Kite Festival in Livingston
The seventh annual Kite Festival in Livingston will be on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston. There will be a variety of events like a kite building contest, giant kite demonstrations, a Rubik's Cube contest, pie eating contest, bounce houses, face painting and performances. Livingston Community Health will also have a health fair where people can get free preventative screening, blood pressure and blood glucose checks. There will also be informational vendor booths and safety demonstrations from PG&E, Livingston Police, Livingston Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. April 12 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Tea at the museum
The 23nd annual Tea Party in the historic courtroom at the Merced County Courthouse Museum is 12:30 to 4:10 p.m. April 21 at the museum, 21st and N streets, Merced. The historic courtroom will be transformed into an elegant tearoom, and “A Cherry Blossom Tea Party” is this year’s theme. There will be four 40-minute sessions: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 years or younger. For more, call 209-723-2401.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments