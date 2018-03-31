Around Town (03/31/2018)

Victims Rights Ceremony in Merced
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Assistance Program hosts the annual Victims Rights Week ceremony at noon Tuesday at Courthouse Park in Merced. Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee will be the keynote speaker. Families are encouraged to bring a photograph of a loved one to be displayed at the ceremony. For more information, call 209-385-7385.
Bike blessing
The 15th annual bike blessing presented by Sons of Thunder begins with sign-ins from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. April 15 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Donuts and coffee are first, then the blessing starts at 10 a.m. before a ride through the foothills to Henderson Park in Snelling. A barbecue, bike show and more are planned. Vendors welcome. Free event. More, call Keith at 209-947-5269.
Never miss a local story.
Want to investigate Merced County gov’t?
Merced County residents can apply now to serve on the 2018-2019 Civil Grand Jury. A 19-member Grand Jury will be empaneled for a one-year term that begins July 1. The grand jury investigates local government agencies and issues reports and recommendations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a US citizen, a Merced County resident for at least one year, possess “sufficient knowledge of English,” and be available at least 20 hours per month, among other qualifications, court officials say. For more information, call 209-725-4172 or download an application online at www.mercedcourt.org. The new deadline to apply is May 4.
Soroptimist Hors d’oeuvres Festival
Soroptimist International of Merced invites you to their 44th Hors d’oeuvres Festival being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 18 at Bear Creek Inn, 575 N. Bear Creek Drive, Merced. All proceeds are locally contributed for school scholarships, Valley Crisis Center, Children’s Fund, CASA, Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, and much more. Tickets are $45 each and will not be sold at the door. For tickets, call 209-345-7752.
Small Pet Carriers Needed
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is in immediate need of small carriers appropriate for animals the size of cats or Chihuahuas. These will be used to transport animals from Animal Services to no-kill rescues each month. Medium, large and extra-large carriers are not needed at this time. Used carriers in usable condition, appropriate for small animals are acceptable as well as new carriers or funds for their purchase. Receipts can be provided for tax purposes. To donate a carrier, Merced residents, call 209-769-8953 and Atwater residents call 209-658-8553.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments