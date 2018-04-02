Around Town (04/02/2018)

Merced High Alumni Lunch
Merced High classmates from1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. April 4 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced.
New Beginnings Pancake Fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts a pancake breakfast at Applebee's in Merced from 8 to 9:45 a.m. April 7. Enjoy all-you-can-eat bacon, pancakes and a beverage for $10. The event can also be accessed virtually by logging on to New Beginnings' Facebook page. Tickets are available at Valley Animal Hospital, Christina's Fine Clothing and Santa Fe Pet Hospital. All proceeds benefit animals in Merced County. For more information, call 209-261-4644.
Never miss a local story.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. April 8 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Kite Festival in Livingston
The seventh annual Kite Festival in Livingston will be on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston. There will be a variety of events like a kite building contest, giant kite demonstrations, a Rubik's Cube contest, pie eating contest, bounce houses, face painting and performances. Livingston Community Health will also have a health fair where people can get free preventative screening, blood pressure and blood glucose checks. There will also be informational vendor booths and safety demonstrations from PG&E, Livingston Police, Livingston Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Tea at the museum
The 23nd annual Tea Party in the historic courtroom at the Merced County Courthouse Museum is 12:30 to 4:10 p.m. April 21 at the museum, 21st and N streets, Merced. The historic courtroom will be transformed into an elegant tearoom, and “A Cherry Blossom Tea Party” is this year’s theme. There will be four 40-minute sessions: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 years or younger. For more, call 209-723-2401.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments