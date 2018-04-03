Around Town (04/03/2018)

Indoor Rummage Sale Atwater
The Atwater Women’s Club will host an indoor rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7 at 1201 Grove Ave., Atwater.. For more information, call 209-358-5438.
Merced Elks Park Breakfast
Merced Elks Park will serve biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage and fruit with orange juice and coffee from 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 8 at Merced Elks Park., 3600 Wardrobe Ave., Merced. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children, 12 and younger. Proceeds help fund Elks Park and The Elks Park Children’s Charity and Trust. For more information, call 209-761-6801.
Want to be a teacher?
The Merced County Office of Education will host an informational seminar on becoming a teacher from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 in the Newbold Room of the county schools office at M and 13th streets. For more information, email Tricia Aquino, an MCOE human resources specialist, at taquino@mcoe.org.
Blue Mass in Los Banos
St. Joseph’s Church hosts its first annual Blue Mass to honor law enforcement at 8:15 a.m. April 13 at the church, 1621 Center Ave., Los Banos.
Carnival in Winton
The Winton Recreation Committee and the Winton School District will host a carnival to benefit the Winton Recreation Committee at the Winton Park: Thursday, April 12 from 12 5-11 p.m. and Friday, April 13 from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, April 14 from11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 3-11 p.m. There will be a parade on Saturday, April 14 at 11am on Winton Way in Winton. For more information, call Kelly Thomas at 209-261-4481.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class each Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
Small Pet Carriers Needed
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is in immediate need of small carriers appropriate for animals the size of cats or Chihuahuas. These will be used to transport animals from Animal Services to no-kill rescues each month. Medium, large and extra-large carriers are not needed at this time. Used carriers in usable condition, appropriate for small animals are acceptable as well as new carriers or funds for their purchase. Receipts can be provided for tax purposes. To donate a carrier, Merced residents, call 209-769-8953 and Atwater residents call 209-658-8553.
