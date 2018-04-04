Around Town (04/04/2018)

Kite Festival in Livingston
The seventh annual Kite Festival in Livingston will be on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston. There will be a variety of events like a kite building contest, giant kite demonstrations, a Rubik's Cube contest, pie eating contest, bounce houses, face painting and performances. Livingston Community Health will also have a health fair where people can get free preventative screening, blood pressure and blood glucose checks. There will also be informational vendor booths and safety demonstrations from PG&E, Livingston Police, Livingston Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Merced County Sheriff's Office.
The Taming of the Shrew
Merced Shakespearefest presents “The Taming of the Shrew,” on April 13 – 22; Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. in Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 students and seniors. They can be purchased at the box office by calling 209-388-1090 or reserved by calling 209-723-3265.
Enchilada sale
Club Mercedes will host its annual take-out enchilada sale from 2 to 5 p.m. April 21 at Clubhouse Hall, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. The enchiladas are ground beef with corn or flour tortillas. The cost is $15 per dozen. Advanced orders are preferred. Proceeds benefit the club’s college endowment fund and Merced Youth Baseball. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
Community Center Dance
Bill and Bonnie Muscatt will teach the Country Two-Step at 1 p.m. April 22 at the Merced Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. A dance follows from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $8. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Lao New Year Celebration in Merced
The Lao Association of Merced hosts its inaugural Loa New Year celebration April 28 on Main Street in downtown Merced. The cultural celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a giving of alms to monks. At 1:30 p.m., monks will lead a parade down Main Street to Bob Hart Square where traditional performances will be on display until 4 p.m. The daylong celebration concludes after the performances with Baci ceremony, in which participants tie strings on each other’s wrists for good luck. The association will raise funds though sales of authentic Lao foods and other items. There will be activities for children, including one involving water splashing for good luck. For more information, call Sue Emanivong at 209-720-6850 or tsunamicollaboration@gmail.com.
