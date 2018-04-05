Around Town (04/05/2018)

Comedy show
The Latin Comedy Jam's Latin Queens of Comedy is 8 p.m. Saturday at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. The shoe featuring Shayla Rivera, Sandra Vals and Mimi Gonzalez is $21-$36. For more, email info@mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Kite Festival in Livingston
The seventh annual Kite Festival in Livingston will be on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston. There will be a variety of events like a kite building contest, giant kite demonstrations, a Rubik's Cube contest, pie eating contest, bounce houses, face painting and performances. Livingston Community Health will also have a health fair where people can get free preventative screening, blood pressure and blood glucose checks. There will also be informational vendor booths and safety demonstrations from PG&E, Livingston Police, Livingston Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Victims Rights Ceremony in Merced
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Assistance Program hosts the annual Victims Rights Week ceremony at noon Tuesday at Courthouse Park in Merced. Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee will be the keynote speaker. Families are encouraged to bring a photograph of a loved one to be displayed at the ceremony. For more information, call 209-385-7385.
Merced Symphony
The Merced Symphony Association concludes its 60th season with grandiose and colorful music by three Russian masters on April 13 at the Art Kamangar Center at the Merced Theatre on Main Street. Join Music Director Ming Luke and the musicians of the symphony for its tribute to the Romantic Russians. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7:30pm. Adult tickets are available for $25, $35, or $45; tickets for students/children are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the Merced Theatre Box Office at 301 W. Main St. For more information see our website: www.mercedsymphony.org.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on April 16 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by April 12 by calling 209-358-4391 or by email to virginiapayton42@gmail.com.
Information and Awareness Fair
Information and Awareness Fair is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced. The event brings together speakers, organizations, church, clubs and candidates working for human, environmental and civil rights. For additional information, contact MercedCAN at 209-761-2487.
Chowchilla VFW Benefit Dinner
Chowchilla Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9896 will hold a benefit raffle and dinner drawing on April 28 in the post dining room at 245 S. Fifth St., Chowchilla. The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. The event will feature a steak dinner and will benefit post improvements including the outdoor patio area and kitchen. Tickets are $100 each and only 150 will be sold. For more information, call 665-1746, 706-2393, and 706-5729.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
