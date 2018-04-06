Around Town (04/06/2018)

Comedy show
The Latin Comedy Jam's Latin Queens of Comedy is 8 p.m. April 7 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. The shoe featuring Shayla Rivera, Sandra Vals and Mimi Gonzalez is $21-$36. For more, email info@mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Victims Rights Ceremony in Merced
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Assistance Program hosts the annual Victims Rights Week ceremony at noon Tuesday at Courthouse Park in Merced. Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee will be the keynote speaker. Families are encouraged to bring a photograph of a loved one to be displayed at the ceremony. For more information, call 209-385-7385.
Want to be a teacher?
The Merced County Office of Education will host an informational seminar on becoming a teacher from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Newbold Room of the county schools office at M and 13th streets. For more information, email Tricia Aquino, an MCOE human resources specialist, at taquino@mcoe.org.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. April 12 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Bike blessing
The 15th annual bike blessing presented by Sons of Thunder begins with sign-ins from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. April 15 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Donuts and coffee are first, then the blessing starts at 10 a.m. before a ride through the foothills to Henderson Park in Snelling. A barbecue, bike show and more are planned. Vendors welcome. Free event. More, call Keith at 209-947-5269.
Soroptimist Hors d’oeuvres Festival
Soroptimist International of Merced invites you to their 44th Hors d’oeuvres Festival being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 18 at Bear Creek Inn, 575 N. Bear Creek Drive, Merced. All proceeds are locally contributed for school scholarships, Valley Crisis Center, Children’s Fund, CASA, Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, and much more. Tickets are $45 each and will not be sold at the door. For tickets, call 209-345-7752.
