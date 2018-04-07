Around Town (04/07/2018)

Merced Elks Park Breakfast
Merced Elks Park will serve biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage and fruit with orange juice and coffee from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday,at Merced Elks Park., 3600 Wardrobe Ave., Merced. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children, 12 and younger. Proceeds help fund Elks Park and The Elks Park Children’s Charity and Trust. For more information, call 209-761-6801.
Victims Rights Ceremony in Merced
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Assistance Program hosts the annual Victims Rights Week ceremony at noon Tuesday at Courthouse Park in Merced. Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee will be the keynote speaker. Families are encouraged to bring a photograph of a loved one to be displayed at the ceremony. For more information, call 209-385-7385.
Carnival in Winton
The Winton Recreation Committee and the Winton School District will host a carnival to benefit the Winton Recreation Committee at the Winton Park: Thursday from 12 5-11 p.m. and Friday, April 13 from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, April 14 from11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 3-11 p.m. There will be a parade on Saturday, April 14 at 11am on Winton Way in Winton. For more information, call Kelly Thomas at 209-261-4481.
Blue Mass in Los Banos
St. Joseph’s Church hosts its first annual Blue Mass to honor law enforcement at 8:15 a.m. April 13 at the church, 1621 Center Ave., Los Banos.
Lao New Year Celebration in Merced
The Lao Association of Merced hosts its inaugural Loa New Year celebration April 28 on Main Street in downtown Merced. The cultural celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a giving of alms to monks. At 1:30 p.m., monks will lead a parade down Main Street to Bob Hart Square where traditional performances will be on display until 4 p.m. The daylong celebration concludes after the performances with Baci ceremony, in which participants tie strings on each other’s wrists for good luck. The association will raise funds though sales of authentic Lao foods and other items. There will be activities for children, including one involving water splashing for good luck. For more information, call Sue Emanivong at 209-720-6850 or tsunamicollaboration@gmail.com.
Tom Petty Tribute Band in Concert
The Los Banos Arts Council hosts a concert featuring The Refugees, a Tom Petty Tribute Band at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at The Ted Falasco Arts Center 11 05 5th St. Los Banos. For tickets and info call 209-826-6132.
