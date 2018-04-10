Around Town (04/10/2018)

Merced Symphony
The Merced Symphony Association concludes its 60th season with grandiose and colorful music by three Russian masters on Friday at the Art Kamangar Center at the Merced Theatre on Main Street. Join Music Director Ming Luke and the musicians of the symphony for its tribute to the Romantic Russians. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7:30pm. Adult tickets are available for $25, $35, or $45; tickets for students/children are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the Merced Theatre Box Office at 301 W. Main St. For more information see our website: www.mercedsymphony.org.
Kids’ Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council’s Kids’ Day is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Kids’ Days at the MAC is a monthly free program for children that provides arts experiences for kids and encourages creativity. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Art Class in Los Banos
Christine Tarnai-Hammer will host an Art Class for all who are interested in art and art history from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Mel Soares Art Studio, 1143 5th Street, Los Banos. For more information, call 831-524-1407.
Sierra Club Meeting
Local educator John Magneson will share photographs and stories of his adventures while “Camping by Kayak in Baja” at 7 p.m. April 19 the Merced Sierra Club at United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call 209-723-4747.
Tea at the museum
The 23nd annual Tea Party in the historic courtroom at the Merced County Courthouse Museum is 12:30 to 4:10 p.m. April 21 at the museum, 21st and N streets, Merced. The historic courtroom will be transformed into an elegant tearoom, and “Western Hospitali-tea” is this year’s theme. There will be four 40-minute sessions: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 years or younger. The first and last seating already are sold out. For more, call 209-723-2401.
AARP Merced Meeting
The Merced High Jazz Band will entertain at the AARP Merced meeting at 10 a.m. April 25 followed by a lasagna luncheon. The meeting will be held at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $5 for the luncheon. RSVP by April 20 by calling 209-357-8206.
