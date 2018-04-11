Around Town (04/11/2018)

Taming of the Shrew
Merced Shakespearefest presents “The Taming of the Shrew”, on April 13 – 22; Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 students and seniors. They can be purchased at the box office by calling 209-388-1090 or reserved by calling 209-723-3265.
Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. April 18. The dinner cost is $10 and includes Sheriff Vern Warnke’s chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Arts and Spirits Benefit
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist Diane Blevins, to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center (MAC) at 6 p.m. April 20 20 at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Free Training for Adult Care Providers
Healthy House, in collaboration with Adult Protective Services and Valley Crisis Center, will offer an all-day training at no charge for service providers in Merced County who work with adults more than 50 years old. The event will be held from 8 to 5 p.m. April 26 at the Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St., Merced. For more information or to RSVP, please call Healthy House at 209-724-0102 or email Nai@healthyhousemerced.org.
Lao New Year Celebration in Merced
The Lao Association of Merced hosts its inaugural Loa New Year celebration Saturday, April 28 on Main Street in downtown Merced. The cultural celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a giving of alms to monks. At 1:30 p.m., monks will lead a parade down Main Street to Bob Hart Square where traditional performances will be on display until 4 p.m. The daylong celebration concludes after the performances with Baci ceremony, in which participants tie strings on each other’s wrists for good luck. The association will raise funds though sales of authentic Lao foods and other items. There will be activities for children, including one involving water splashing for good luck. For more information, call Sue Emanivong at 209-720-6850 or tsunamicollaboration@gmail.com.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments