Around Town (04/12/2018)

Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on April 16 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by today by calling 209-358-4391 or by email to virginiapayton42@gmail.com.
Blue Mass in Los Banos
St. Joseph’s Church hosts its first annual Blue Mass to honor law enforcement at 8:15 a.m. Friday at the church, 1621 Center Ave., Los Banos.
Merced Symphony
The Merced Symphony Association concludes its 60th season with grandiose and colorful music by three Russian masters on Friday at the Art Kamangar Center at the Merced Theatre on Main Street. Join Music Director Ming Luke and the musicians of the symphony for its tribute to the Romantic Russians. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7:30pm. Adult tickets are available for $25, $35, or $45; tickets for students/children are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the Merced Theatre Box Office at 301 W. Main St. For more information see our website: www.mercedsymphony.org.
Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host a training presentation about AncestryDNA and Ancestry website at 1 p.m. April 21 at the Merced Co. Library Gracey room, 2100 O St., Merced.
Swim Team Sign-ups in Livingston
Time to sign up for the Swim Team in Livingston. The “Livingston Waves Swim Team” will be enrolling swimmers through May 1 at City Hall in Livingston, 1416 C St. Enrollment is open to participants 5 years old to 18 years. The program begins practice in May and will run through the first week of August. Participants must be able to swim the length of the pool without assistance. Registration Forms and Commitment information is available on the City Website: www.livingstoncity.com. If you do not have web access, contact the Recreation Department for more information at 209-394-8830.
Want to investigate Merced County gov’t?
Merced County residents can apply now to serve on the 2018-2019 Civil Grand Jury. A 19-member Grand Jury will be empaneled for a one-year term that begins July 1. The grand jury investigates local government agencies and issues reports and recommendations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a US citizen, a Merced County resident for at least one year, possess “sufficient knowledge of English,” and be available at least 20 hours per month, among other qualifications, court officials say. For more information, call 209-725-4172 or download an application online at www.mercedcourt.org. The new deadline to apply is May 4.
City of Atwater Spring Clean-up
Republic Services will be conducting a clean-up day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 19. Check-in point will be at Buhach Colony High School back parking lot off Avenue Two. Atwater residents can dispose of large items that don’t fit into regular refuse containers free of charge. For more information, call 209-357-6370.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
