Around Town (04/13/2018)

Merced Symphony
The Merced Symphony Association concludes its 60th season with grandiose and colorful music by three Russian masters on Friday at the Art Kamangar Center at the Merced Theatre on Main Street. Join Music Director Ming Luke and the musicians of the symphony for its tribute to the Romantic Russians. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7:30pm. Adult tickets are available for $25, $35, or $45; tickets for students/children are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the Merced Theatre Box Office at 301 W. Main St. For more information see our website: www.mercedsymphony.org.
Kids’ Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council’s Kids’ Day is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Kids’ Days at the MAC is a monthly free program for children that provides arts experiences for kids and encourages creativity. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Daniel’s Fight Against Cancer
The Friends of Daniel Fessenden will host a Fitness/Zumba event and Bone Marrow Drive, to benefit Daniel’s Fight Against Cancer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Merced Senior Center 755 W 15th St., Merced. Cost is $10. For more information, call 209-485-1516.
Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of Merced County will host its annual Dinner & Live Auction to benefit from 6 to 9 p.m. April 27 at 615 W. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-201-5693.
Art at Mistlin
The Central California Art Association’s Mistlin Gallery has a pair of shows running through April 27. “Spring Awakening” is a member show featuring a variety of art forms and media. “Rhythm of the Arts” features work from the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association of Merced. The shows run 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 1015 J St. Modesto. Admission is free. For more information, visit ccaagallery.org.
Friends of the Merced Library
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library will be having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28. It will be held in the Gracey Room of the Merced County Public Library at 2100 O St., Merced. Donations can be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 25, 26 and 27. Proceeds are shared with all libraries in Merced County.
National Day of Prayer
The City of Atwater will host an annual National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. on May 3 at 750 Bellevue Road Atwater inside Council Chambers. For more information, call 209-357-6370.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments