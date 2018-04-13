Around Town (04/14/2018)

Enchilada sale
Club Mercedes will host its annual take-out enchilada sale from 2 to 5 p.m. April 21 at Clubhouse Hall, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. The enchiladas are ground beef with corn or flour tortillas. The cost is $15 per dozen. Advanced orders are preferred. Proceeds benefit the club’s college endowment fund and Merced Youth Baseball. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
Lao New Year Celebration in Merced
The Lao Association of Merced hosts its inaugural Loa New Year celebration Saturday, April 28 on Main Street in downtown Merced. The cultural celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a giving of alms to monks. At 1:30 p.m., monks will lead a parade down Main Street to Bob Hart Square where traditional performances will be on display until 4 p.m. The daylong celebration concludes after the performances with Baci ceremony, in which participants tie strings on each other’s wrists for good luck. The association will raise funds though sales of authentic Lao foods and other items. There will be activities for children, including one involving water splashing for good luck. For more information, call Sue Emanivong at 209-720-6850 or tsunamicollaboration@gmail.com.
Tom Petty Tribute Band in Concert
The Los Banos Arts Council hosts a concert featuring The Refugees, a Tom Petty Tribute Band at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at The Ted Falasco Arts Center 11 05 5th St. Los Banos. For tickets and info call 209-826-6132.
Chowchilla VFW Benefit Dinner
Chowchilla Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9896 will hold a benefit raffle and dinner drawing on April 28 in the post dining room at 245 S. Fifth St., Chowchilla. The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. The event will feature a steak dinner and will benefit post improvements including the outdoor patio area and kitchen. Tickets are $100 each and only 150 will be sold. For more information, call 665-1746, 706-2393, and 706-5729.
Merced Zoo Seeks Volunteers
The Merced Zoo is seeking volunteers. Orientations are set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the zoo and participants may begin volunteer work as early as the following day. Applications are available at the zoo’s gift shop, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class each Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
