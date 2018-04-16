Around Town (04/16/2018)

Tea at the museum
The 23nd annual Tea Party in the historic courtroom at the Merced County Courthouse Museum is 12:30 to 4:10 p.m. April 21 at the museum, 21st and N streets, Merced. The historic courtroom will be transformed into an elegant tearoom, and “Western Hospitali-tea” is this year’s theme. There will be four 40-minute sessions: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 years or younger. The first and last seating already are sold out. For more, call 209-723-2401.
Day at the Park
Merced County Local Child Care Planning Council, Merced County Office of Education and First Five Merced County will host the annual Day at the Park for the Week of the Young Child to benefit young children and their families from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 21 at Merced’s Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St., in Merced.
Le Grand Garden Club
The Le Grand Community Garden Club is hosting the annual Spring Luncheon on April 25 at Bright’s Party Barn in Le Grand. This event will feature local vendors (10:00a.m.), a luncheon (11:00 a.m.) and a floral design program (12:30 p.m.). Tickets are $20 per person and are available pre-purchase only by calling 209-761-6717.
Want to investigate Merced County gov’t?
Merced County residents can apply now to serve on the 2018-2019 Civil Grand Jury. A 19-member Grand Jury will be empaneled for a one-year term that begins July 1. The grand jury investigates local government agencies and issues reports and recommendations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a US citizen, a Merced County resident for at least one year, possess “sufficient knowledge of English,” and be available at least 20 hours per month, among other qualifications, court officials say. For more information, call 209-725-4172 or download an application online at www.mercedcourt.org. The new deadline to apply is May 4.
Soroptimist Hors d’oeuvres Festival
Soroptimist International of Merced invites you to their 44th Hors d’oeuvres Festival being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 18 at Bear Creek Inn, 575 N. Bear Creek Drive, Merced. All proceeds are locally contributed for school scholarships, Valley Crisis Center, Children’s Fund, CASA, Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, and much more. Tickets are $45 each and will not be sold at the door. For tickets, call 209-345-7752.
Small Pet Carriers Needed
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is in immediate need of small carriers appropriate for animals the size of cats or Chihuahuas. These will be used to transport animals from Animal Services to no-kill rescues each month. Medium, large and extra-large carriers are not needed at this time. Used carriers in usable condition, appropriate for small animals are acceptable as well as new carriers or funds for their purchase. Receipts can be provided for tax purposes. To donate a carrier, Merced residents, call 209-769-8953 and Atwater residents call 209-658-8553.
