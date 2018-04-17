Around Town (04/17/2018)

Sierra Club Meeting
Local educator John Magneson will share photographs and stories of his adventures while “Camping by Kayak in Baja” at 7 p.m. Thursday the Merced Sierra Club at United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call 209-723-4747.
AARP Merced Meeting
The Merced High Jazz Band will entertain at the AARP Merced meeting at 10 a.m. April 25 followed by a lasagna luncheon. The meeting will be held at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $5 for the luncheon. RSVP by April 20 by calling 209-357-8206.
Lao New Year Celebration in Merced
The Lao Association of Merced hosts its inaugural Loa New Year celebration Saturday, April 28 on Main Street in downtown Merced. The cultural celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a giving of alms to monks. At 1:30 p.m., monks will lead a parade down Main Street to Bob Hart Square where traditional performances will be on display until 4 p.m. The daylong celebration concludes after the performances with Baci ceremony, in which participants tie strings on each other’s wrists for good luck. The association will raise funds though sales of authentic Lao foods and other items. There will be activities for children, including one involving water splashing for good luck. For more information, call Sue Emanivong at 209-720-6850 or tsunamicollaboration@gmail.com.
Information and Awareness Fair
Information and Awareness Fair is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced. The event brings together speakers, organizations, church, clubs and candidates working for human, environmental and civil rights. For additional information, contact MercedCAN at 209-761-2487.
Motorcycle Ride and BBQ
Riders of Merced Power Sports and Blue Star Moms of Merced will host a motorcycle ride and BBQ to benefit Merced County charities and local service members serving overseas starting at 8 a.m. on May 5 at Merced Power Sports, 265 W. 15th St. Merced. For more information, visit www.romps209.org or call 209-722-8055.
Atwater VFW Auxiliary Breakfast
Atwater VFW Auxiliary hosts its monthly breakfast on the first Sunday of each month from 8 to 11 a.m. at 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater. This is open to the public. Proceeds help with programs for veterans. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3 to $7 donations welcome.
