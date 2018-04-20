Around Town (04/21/18)

School makeover
The 17th “Comcast Cares Day” is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at two Central Valley schools, including Volta Elementary School in Los Banos, 24307 Ingomar Grade. For more, email Jenny_Gendron@comcast.com.
Daniel’s Fight Against Cancer
The Friends of Daniel Fessenden will host a Fitness/Zumba event and Bone Marrow Drive, to benefit Daniel’s Fight Against Cancer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Merced Senior Center 755 W 15th St., Merced. Cost is $10. For more information, call 209-485-1516.
Spring Concert
The Merced College Music Department will host a Spring Concert to benefit The Merced College Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at the Merced College Theatre, 3600 M St. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets at the Merced College theatre box office or online, mccd.tix.com, or call 209-384-6284.
Golden State Quartet
The Golden State Quartet will perform during morning worship at 9:30 a.m. April 29 at United Methodist Church-Los Banos, 1031 Iowa Ave. The Southern Gospel group has been singing for nearly seven decades. It’s free. For more, call the chuch at 209-826-4181.
MHS Alumni
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. May 2 at the Elks Lodge 1910 M St. in Merced.
Basque Festival
Los Banos Basque Festival and Picnic is all day starting at 10 a.m. May 20 at Los Banos Fairgrounds Park, 540 F St. The 54th annual event includes cultural food, dance, music and contests. Tickets are $22 for adults and &12 for children.
Open House
The Winton Cemetery District open house for Memorial Day is 10 a.m. May 28 at the cemetery, 7651 Almond Ave. in Winton. The service is 10 a.m. and refreshments will be served at the office afterward.
Applegate Park Zoo Seeks Volunteers
The Applegate Park Zoo is seeking volunteers. Orientations are set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the zoo and participants may begin volunteer work as early as the following day. Applications are available at the zoo’s gift shop, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments