Around Town (04/24/2018)

Daniel’s Fight Against Cancer
The Friends of Daniel Fessenden will host a Fitness/Zumba event and Bone Marrow Drive, to benefit Daniel’s Fight Against Cancer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Merced Senior Center 755 W 15th St., Merced. Cost is $10. For more information, call 209-485-1516.
Guest speaker
“An Evening of Social Justice” sponsored by UC Merced’s Graduate Student Union in 5:30-8 p.m. today at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. Speaker Marvin Mutch served 41 years after being wrongfully convicted. The event is free and open to the public.
Italian Lodge lunch
On the first Tuesday of each month, the Italian American Lodge serves lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the lodge, 1351 W. 18th St. Menu consists of chicken or roast beef, pasta, salad and bread. Cost $8. Take outs are available. More, call 209-723-8541.
Special Needs Support Group
Challenged Family Resource Center is planning a support group for families with special needs children or adult children from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 26 at the Challenged office at 827 W. 20th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-0119.
Spring Concert
The Merced College Music Department will host a Spring Concert to benefit The Merced College Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at the Merced College Theatre, 3600 M Str. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets at the Merced College theatre box office or online, mccd.tix.com, or call 209-384-6284.
Swim Team Sign-ups in Livingston
Time to sign up for the Swim Team in Livingston. The “Livingston Waves Swim Team” will be enrolling swimmers through May 1 at City Hall in Livingston, 1416 C St. Enrollment is open to participants 5 years old to 18 years. The program begins practice in May and will run through the first week of August. Participants must be able to swim the length of the pool without assistance. Registration Forms and Commitment information is available on the City Website: www.livingstoncity.com. If you do not have web access, contact the Recreation Department for more information at 209-394-8830.
