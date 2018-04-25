Around Town (04/25/2018)

AARP Merced Meeting
The Merced High Jazz Band will entertain at the AARP Merced meeting at 10 a.m. today followed by a lasagna luncheon. The meeting will be held at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $5 for the luncheon. RSVP by April 20 by calling 209-357-8206.
Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The 15th annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day comes to Merced from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, 700 W. 22nd St., Merced. This initiative aims to provide a safe, secure, and environmentally responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for theft, abuse, and trafficking of medications.
Julie-N-Friends gospel concert
Julie Eichelberger presents her Julie-N-Friends gospel concert series featuring Reliance, Debt Free and Bridge Of Grace at 6 p.m. April 29 at the Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. in Merced. For more information call Julie at 559-304-1102.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Library welcomes members and the public to its annual organizational meeting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on May 3 in the Gracey Room of Merced Library, 2100 O St., Merced. Business includes the election of officers, bylaws, budgeting, and reflecting on our 50th Birthday. For more information, email slflinspach@gmail.com.
Country Breakfast & Village Store
The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having its annual Country Breakfast & Village Store, where they will serve eggs (made your way), ham, fruit, and your choice of pancakes or biscuit & gravy. We will also have many great items for sale from plants to pictures to baked goods. Tickets are available for pre-sale for $10 for an adult and $5 for children (ages 10 and younger) and at the door. Our breakfast will be on May 6 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Hall at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information call 209-394-2264.
Filipino American National Historical Society
The Central Valley Chapter FANHS celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 19 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a no-host hour and a chicken or steak dinner at 5 p.m. A special performance by Likha Pilipino Folk Dance Ensemble is at 6 p.m. featuring dances depicting Muslim origins in Philippines history. Admission is $25 per person. Advance payment is preferred. Call Luna Jamero at 209-761-5862 or Lourdes Clesson at 209-723-0839 for information.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event.
