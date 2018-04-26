Around Town (04/26/2018)

Free Training for Adult Care Providers
Healthy House, in collaboration with Adult Protective Services and Valley Crisis Center, will offer an all-day training at no charge for service providers in Merced County who work with adults more than 50 years old. The event will be held from 8 to 5 p.m. April 26 at the Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St., Merced. For more information or to RSVP, please call Healthy House at 209-724-0102 or email Nai@healthyhousemerced.org.
Friends of the Merced Library
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library will be having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday . It will be held in the Gracey Room of the Merced County Public Library at 2100 O St., Merced. Donations can be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 26 and 27. Proceeds are shared with all libraries in Merced County.
Chowchilla VFW Benefit Dinner
Chowchilla Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9896 will hold a benefit raffle and dinner drawing on April 28 in the post dining room at 245 S. Fifth St., Chowchilla. The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. The event will feature a steak dinner and will benefit post improvements including the outdoor patio area and kitchen. Tickets are $100 each and only 150 will be sold. For more information, call 665-1746, 706-2393, and 706-5729.
Butterfly Day
The Merced Zoological Society hosts its annual Butterfly Day on Mother’s Day May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Applegate Park Zoo in Merced. Come hear an informative talk about butterflies and see a beautiful display of many butterfly varieties. Participate in the release of live butterflies. Mark your calendar and bring the family to enjoy this wonderful event included with your zoo admission. The event is free for all mothers.
Volunteer Orientation
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold a Volunteer Orientation on May 19 from 3 to 4 p.m. at ReStore, 1230 Broadway Ave., Atwater. Many volunteers will be needed for the County Fai. Call 209-726-0850 for more information.
Basque Festival
Los Banos Basque Festival and Picnic is all day starting at 10 a.m. May 20 at Los Banos Fairgrounds Park, 540 F St. The 54th annual event includes cultural food, dance, music and contests. Tickets are $22 for adults and &12 for children.
