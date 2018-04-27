Around Town (04/27/2018)

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The 15th annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day comes to Merced from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, 700 W. 22nd St., Merced. This initiative aims to provide a safe, secure, and environmentally responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for theft, abuse, and trafficking of medications.
Tom Petty Tribute Band in Concert
The Los Banos Arts Council hosts a concert featuring The Refugees, a Tom Petty Tribute Band at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Ted Falasco Arts Center 11 05 5th St. Los Banos. For tickets and info call 209-826-6132.
Golden State Quartet
The Golden State Quartet will perform during morning worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at United Methodist Church-Los Banos, 1031 Iowa Ave. The Southern Gospel group has been singing for nearly seven decades. It’s free. For more, call the chuch at 209-826-4181.
May Friendship Day
Church Women United in the Merced Area are hosting their annual May Friendship Day on Friday, May 4 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced. The theme is “Reaching for Wholeness in Gratitude for God’s Presence.” It is a luncheon potluck beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so bring a dish to share. Special Award for Valiant Woman will be presented. All are welcome. For ,pre information, call 209-722-0917. They are collecting school supplies for a school in Africa which one of its members is visiting in June.
City of Atwater Spring Clean-up
Republic Services will be conducting a clean-up day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 19. Check-in point will be at Buhach Colony High School back parking lot off Avenue Two. Atwater residents can dispose of large items that don’t fit into regular refuse containers free of charge. For more information, call 209-357-6370.
Merced Zoo Seeks Volunteers
The Merced Zoo is seeking volunteers. Orientations are set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the zoo and participants may begin volunteer work as early as the following day. Applications are available at the zoo’s gift shop, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
