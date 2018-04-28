Remembering an Early Promoter of Merced: Nathaniel H. Wilson

Before there was a Chamber of Commerce or a Farm Bureau in Merced County, there was N. H. Wilson. Nathaniel Hogg Wilson was a pioneer jeweler, farmer, auctioneer, advertiser, commissioner, and manager, but he was best known as an ardent Merced booster.
In an interview in 1896, Wilson describes himself as “a rustler and a fighter” in promoting the interests of Stoddard’s new stage line to Yosemite. With that kind of reputation, Wilson was a natural choice to be one of the first managers of the Merced County Chamber of Commerce and the Merced County Fair.
Since Wilson passed away in 1918 and his family left the area, Wilson’s legacy remained little known until McHenry Museum staff brought the Wilson’s home by donating a collection of Wilson family photos from the Helen Wilson Shoemake estate. Born in 1889 to Nathaniel and Cornelia Wilson, Helen grew up in Merced and moved to Modesto as a young woman. She married Walter Paul Shoemake and they opened a jewelry store in 1919, which became an institution in Modesto for several decades.
Since Helen and Paul Shoemake had no children, the Wilson family photo collection first went to the McHenry Museum and eventually came to our Courthouse Museum. Most of the pictures are family portraits and many of them are unidentified. Two photos, in particular, attracted my curiosity and led to the discovery of the prolific life of N. H. Wilson.
The first photo is the store front of Wilson Jewelry in Merced featuring bystanders and an African-American band. The writing of “N. H. Wilson ‘The Jeweler’s’ Colored Cornet Band, Merced Cal” appears to have been engaged in the glass plate negative. So far, my research has yielded no information about the story behind the band, but I have learned when and where the photo was taken and how Wilson started his career as a jeweler.
Wilson’s jewelry store had two locations: first on Front Street (16th Street), at least until 1885, and later on Canal Street (L Street) in the early 1890s. The clue of the location of the picture, according to Grey Roberts, is the two-story brick building by the alley on the left. So, the photo has to be on Canal Street because alleys in that part of Merced only exit on letter streets. Grey pointed out that the building looked very much like the old Olcese and Garibaldi Block between Main Street (17th Street) and the alley. Wilson’s obituary verified the location when it mentioned his former store site was then occupied by W. D. Boyden’s grain store at 520 Canal Street (today’s 1620 Canal Street). This location is now part of the 16th Street Parking.
The photo shows the old O & G Block since there are four windows on the wall facing the alley. The new O & G Block, built after the 1896 fire, had only three windows on that side and a fourth one was added later. The picture must have been taken before the fire. Other records indicate Wilson sold off his jewelry business by 1892; therefore, this photo was taken sometime after 1885 and before 1892.
Wilson was born in Ohio and lived in Minnesota for some time before settling in Merced in the mid-1870s. He worked for Landrum and Dauchy Jewelry and often made business trips to Mariposa. In the early 1880s after Landrum’s departure, Arthur H. Dauchy took Wilson in as a partner and the business remained on Front Street between Canal and M Streets. Dauchy eventually sold off his interest to Wilson. When this picture was taken, Wilson was the sole owner as the pillars of the store frame are embossed with the letter “W.” The embossing shows Wilson knew how to promote his business.
The second photo from the Wilson collection that captured my attention is the Merced-Mariposa Agricultural display in the California Midwinter International Exposition at San Francisco in 1894. The photo again reveals no information to explain why it was important to the Wilsons. Wilson, however, was central to Merced’s appearance on this international stage because he was the chairman of the County Board of Midwinter Fair Commissioners.
During this six-month long event, Wilson was a constant presence at the Merced-Mariposa display and answered thousands of questions. He was not only a jeweler, but also a farmer whose agricultural products won awards in county and state fairs. Moreover, because of his knowledge of trees and vines, he was appointed to the Merced County Horticultural Commission in 1893, a position that he held for over two decades. The beautiful display of Buhach plantation that he put together in the Midwinter fair made Merced known as the only county in America to have a pyrethrum plantation.
On July 16, 1894, the Merced County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution to recognize Wilson’s meritorious work on behalf of the County and excellent management of Merced County’s activities in the Midwinter fair. In addition to the Midwinter fair, he represented Merced County in the St. Louis International Exposition in 1904. He worked on many state fairs and often brought home top prizes. When he died of a heart attack in 1918, he was remembered as a prominent businessman who did so much for his promotion of Merced.
For more Merced County history, please visit the Courthouse Museum. Our current exhibit is the Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls. An encore presentation of Grey Roberts’ PowerPoint and a book talk by Delores Cabezut-Ortiz about Merced Falls is scheduled on May 3 at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Sarah Lim is museum director for the Merced County Courthouse Museum. She can be reached at mercedmuseum@sbcglobal.net.
Comments