Around Town (04/28/2018)

Lao New Year Celebration in Merced
The Lao Association of Merced hosts its inaugural Loa New Year celebration Saturday, April 28 on Main Street in downtown Merced. The cultural celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a giving of alms to monks. At 1:30 p.m., monks will lead a parade down Main Street to Bob Hart Square where traditional performances will be on display until 4 p.m. The daylong celebration concludes after the performances with Baci ceremony, in which participants tie strings on each other’s wrists for good luck. The association will raise funds though sales of authentic Lao foods and other items. There will be activities for children, including one involving water splashing for good luck. For more information, call Sue Emanivong at 209-720-6850 or tsunamicollaboration@gmail.com.
Swim Team Sign-ups in Livingston
Time to sign up for the Swim Team in Livingston. The “Livingston Waves Swim Team” will be enrolling swimmers through Tuesday at City Hall in Livingston, 1416 C St. Enrollment is open to participants 5 years old to 18 years. The program begins practice in May and will run through the first week of August. Participants must be able to swim the length of the pool without assistance. Registration Forms and Commitment information is available on the City Website: www.livingstoncity.com. If you do not have web access, contact the Recreation Department for more information at 209-394-8830.
MHS Alumni
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge 1910 M St. in Merced.
Merced Falls Encore Presentation
An encore presentation of Grey Roberts’ “Merced Falls: Once An Industrial Center” PowerPoint and Delores Cabezut-Ortiz’s book talk and signing will be held at the Courthouse Museum at 5:30 p.m. May 3. Grey is a local collector who has the largest real photo postcard collection of the Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls. Delores, a Merced Falls native, wrote a book about Merced Falls in 1988. Published by the Merced County Historical Society, the booklet is now in its 3rd edition. It is available for sale in the Museum Store for $4.95. Admission is free. For more information, please call 209-723-2401.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
