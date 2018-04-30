Around Town (04/30/2018)

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. May 10 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Soroptimist Hors d’oeuvres Festival
Soroptimist International of Merced invites you to their 44th Hors d’oeuvres Festival being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 18 at Bear Creek Inn, 575 N. Bear Creek Drive, Merced. All proceeds are locally contributed for school scholarships, Valley Crisis Center, Children’s Fund, CASA, Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, and much more. Tickets are $45 each and will not be sold at the door. For tickets, call 209-345-7752.
Filipino American National Historical Society
The Central Valley Chapter FANHS celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 19 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a no-host hour and a chicken or steak dinner at 5 p.m. A special performance by Likha Pilipino Folk Dance Ensemble is at 6 p.m. featuring dances depicting Muslim origins in Philippines history. Admission is $25 per person. Advance payment is preferred. Call Luna Jamero at 209-761-5862 or Lourdes Clesson at 209-723-0839 for information.
Basque Festival
Los Banos Basque Festival and Picnic is all day starting at 10 a.m. May 20 at Los Banos Fairgrounds Park, 540 F St. The 54th annual event includes cultural food, dance, music and contests. Tickets are $22 for adults and &12 for children.
Small Pet Carriers Needed
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is in immediate need of small carriers appropriate for animals the size of cats or Chihuahuas. These will be used to transport animals from Animal Services to no-kill rescues each month. Medium, large and extra-large carriers are not needed at this time. Used carriers in usable condition, appropriate for small animals are acceptable as well as new carriers or funds for their purchase. Receipts can be provided for tax purposes. To donate a carrier, Merced residents, call 209-769-8953 and Atwater residents call 209-658-8553.
