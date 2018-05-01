Around Town (05/01/2018)

Swim Team Sign-ups in Livingston
Time to sign up for the Swim Team in Livingston. The “Livingston Waves Swim Team” will be enrolling swimmers through May 1 at City Hall in Livingston, 1416 C St. Enrollment is open to participants 5 years old to 18 years. The program begins practice in May and will run through the first week of August. Participants must be able to swim the length of the pool without assistance. Registration Forms and Commitment information is available on the City Website: www.livingstoncity.com. If you do not have web access, contact the Recreation Department for more information at 209-394-8830.
Country Breakfast & Village Store
The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having its annual Country Breakfast & Village Store, where they will serve eggs (made your way), ham, fruit, and your choice of pancakes or biscuit & gravy. We will also have many great items for sale from plants to pictures to baked goods. Tickets are available for pre-sale for $10 for an adult and $5 for children (ages 10 and younger) and at the door. Our breakfast will be on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Hall at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information call 209-394-2264.
Mental Health Fair
The Computerized Office Technology class at Merced Adult School will be hosting a Mental Health Fair in support of Mental Health Awareness Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at the Adult School, 50 E. 20th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-325-2808.
Soroptimist Hors d’oeuvres Festival
Soroptimist International of Merced invites you to their 44th Hors d’oeuvres Festival being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 18 at Bear Creek Inn, 575 N. Bear Creek Drive, Merced. All proceeds are locally contributed for school scholarships, Valley Crisis Center, Children’s Fund, CASA, Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, and much more. Tickets are $45 each and will not be sold at the door. For tickets, call 209-345-7752.
Filipino American National Historical Society
The Central Valley Chapter FANHS celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 19 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a no-host hour and a chicken or steak dinner at 5 p.m. A special performance by Likha Pilipino Folk Dance Ensemble is at 6 p.m. featuring dances depicting Muslim origins in Philippines history. Admission is $25 per person. Advance payment is preferred. Call Luna Jamero at 209-761-5862 or Lourdes Clesson at 209-723-0839 for information.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
