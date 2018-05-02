Around Town (05/02/2018)

Read and Succeed
Read and Succeed, the Literacy program at the Merced County Library, is seeking volunteers to work one-on-one with adults who are learning to read. Tutors must be at least 18 years old, English speaking, a high school graduate or GED, and read at the 12th grade level. Training and materials are provided. For information, call the Literacy Center at 209-385-7391.
National Day of Prayer
The City of Atwater will host an annual National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at 750 Bellevue Road Atwater inside Council Chambers. For more information, call 209-357-6370.
May Friendship Day
Church Women United in the Merced Area are hosting their annual May Friendship Day on Friday at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced. The theme is “Reaching for Wholeness in Gratitude for God’s Presence.” It is a luncheon potluck beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so bring a dish to share. Special Award for Valiant Woman will be presented. All are welcome. For ,pre information, call 209-722-0917. They are collecting school supplies for a school in Africa which one of its members is visiting in June.
Merced Garden Club
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will be hosting at 1 p.m. May 9 meeting at the Fish & Game building at Lake Yosemite. The program is about lavender. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 209-761-5710.
Art Class in Los Banos
Christine Tarnai-Hammer will host an Art Class with the topic “Heaven and Hell” to benefit all who are interested in Art and painting on May 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mel Soares Art Studio 1143 5th St., Los Banos. For more information, please call 831-524-1407.
Basque Festival
Los Banos Basque Festival and Picnic is all day starting at 10 a.m. May 20 at Los Banos Fairgrounds Park, 540 F St. The 54th annual event includes cultural food, dance, music and contests. Tickets are $22 for adults and &12 for children.
Pick and Gather
The annual Pick and Gather at Riverdance Farms and River Fair at is for Memorial Day weekend May 26, 27 and 28. 12230 Livingston Cressy Road Livingston. For more information, visit website wwwriverdancefarms.com or call Cindy Lashbrook at 209-761-0081.
