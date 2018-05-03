Around Town (05/03/2018)

Merced Falls Encore Presentation
An encore presentation of Grey Roberts’ “Merced Falls: Once An Industrial Center” PowerPoint and Delores Cabezut-Ortiz’s book talk and signing will be held at the Courthouse Museum at 5:30 p.m. today. Grey is a local collector who has the largest real photo postcard collection of the Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls. Delores, a Merced Falls native, wrote a book about Merced Falls in 1988. Published by the Merced County Historical Society, the booklet is now in its 3rd edition. It is available for sale in the Museum Store for $4.95. Admission is free. For more information, please call 209-723-2401.
National Day of Prayer
The City of Atwater will host an annual National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. today at 750 Bellevue Road Atwater inside Council Chambers. For more information, call 209-357-6370.
Want to investigate Merced County gov’t?
Merced County residents can apply now to serve on the 2018-2019 Civil Grand Jury. A 19-member Grand Jury will be empaneled for a one-year term that begins July 1. The grand jury investigates local government agencies and issues reports and recommendations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a US citizen, a Merced County resident for at least one year, possess “sufficient knowledge of English,” and be available at least 20 hours per month, among other qualifications, court officials say. For more information, call 209-725-4172 or download an application online at www.mercedcourt.org. The new deadline to apply is Friday.
Merced Art Exhibit, Reception
Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of student art at the Theater Building of the Merced College Art Galley on M Street in Merced. This exhibition opens May 9 and continues until May 17. A reception for the artists runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 9. For more information, call 209-384-6064.
Traffic School
Merced College Community Services will be offering traffic school from 8 a.m. 4 p.m., on May 12. The cost is $45 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon May 23 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments