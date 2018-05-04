Around Town (05/04/2018)

May Friendship Day
Church Women United in the Merced Area are hosting their annual May Friendship Day today at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced. The theme is “Reaching for Wholeness in Gratitude for God’s Presence.” It is a luncheon potluck beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so bring a dish to share. Special Award for Valiant Woman will be presented. All are welcome. For ,pre information, call 209-722-0917. They are collecting school supplies for a school in Africa which one of its members is visiting in June.
Social Salsa Dancing
Merced College Community Services will be offering Social Salsa Dancing beginning May 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through June 27. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Merced College Retired Women's Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women's Monthly Luncheon will be held May 10 at 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to visit with retired ladies while enjoying a lunch together.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. May 10 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library bookstore will have an author of the month club from May 15 to June 14. Buy one hardback for a dollar and get one free. For the upcoming month we are featuring Stuart Woods and James Patterson. Hope to see you and thank you for the support of our book sale on April 28.
Clean-up Day in Atwater
Republic Services plans a clean-up day 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 19 at Buhach Colony High School's back parking lot off Avenue Two. Atwater residents can dispose of large items that don’t fit into regular refuse containers free of charge. Residents will be required to show two proof of residencies, so bring a utility bill and driver’s license. Restrictions on what can be thrown away apply. If you have any questions prior to clean-up day, call 209-357-6370.
