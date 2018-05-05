Around Town (05/05/2018)

El Capitan High Baseball Fundraiser
El Capitan High School Baseball program hosts fundraising dinner today with a dance/auctions at the Merced Womens club House, 707 W. 22nd Street, Merced. Cocktails from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner served at 7 p.m. The dinner cost is $30 per plate catered by Totally Delicious catering and includes one adult beverage. This fundraiser is to help the El Capitan High School Baseball program.
Country Breakfast & Village Store
The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having its annual Country Breakfast & Village Store, where they will serve eggs (made your way), ham, fruit, and your choice of pancakes or biscuit & gravy. We will also have many great items for sale from plants to pictures to baked goods. Tickets are available for pre-sale for $10 for an adult and $5 for children (ages 10 and younger) and at the door. Our breakfast will be on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Hall at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information call 209-394-2264.
Butterfly Day
The Merced Zoological Society hosts its annual Butterfly Day on Mother’s Day May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Applegate Park Zoo in Merced. Come hear an informative talk about butterflies and see a beautiful display of many butterfly varieties. Participate in the release of live butterflies. Mark your calendar and bring the family to enjoy this wonderful event included with your zoo admission. The event is free for all mothers.
AARP Meeting
An AMTRAK representative will address the Merced AARP at 10 a.m. May 23 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Catered Mexican food luncheon follows. The price for the luncheon is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. RSVP by May 18 to Reba at 209-357-8206.
Red Nose Day
United Way of Merced County will host its fourth annual Red Nose Day from 6 to 9 p.m. May 24 at Applegate Park on R Street in Merced. Funds raised will be used to provide children in Merced County (that otherwise may not have,) with school clothing, backpacks stuffed with school supplies and a free haircut/style for the upcoming school year. For more information, call 209-383-4242 or email Debbie@unitedwaymerced.org.
