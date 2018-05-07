Around Town (05/07/2018)

Mental Health Fair
The Computerized Office Technology class at Merced Adult School will be hosting a Mental Health Fair in support of Mental Health Awareness Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Adult School, 50 E. 20th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-325-2808.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. May 13 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
UC Merced Job Fair
UC Merced, in partnership with WorkNet of Merced County, is hosting a job fair for several positions to be created when the first phase of the Merced 2020 Project is completed. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at UC Merced Downtown Campus Center, 655 W. 18th St., Merced. For more information, contact UC Merced Human Resources, UCMCareers@ucmerced.edu; WorkNet, 209-724-2100. Positions are posted at jobs.ucmerced.edu.
Seniors Job Fair
National Council on Aging / Senior Council Service Employment Program helping seniors 55 and older of Merced County hosts a job fair at the Veterans Job & Resource Fair, May 17 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Hosted by American Legion Hall located at 939 W. Main St. Merced. Employers interested in NCOA Paid OJE Program, or seniors wanting information contact Merced Employment Facilitators: Tim Grimes 209-385-3000 Ext. 5673 or Isabel Vera 209-385-3000 Ext. 5273.
Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host a training event on land records at 1 p.m., May 19 at the Merced County Library Gracey Room, 2100 O St. Merced.
Filipino American National Historical Society
The Central Valley Chapter FANHS celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 19 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a no-host hour and a chicken or steak dinner at 5 p.m. A special performance by Likha Pilipino Folk Dance Ensemble is at 6 p.m. featuring dances depicting Muslim origins in Philippines history. Admission is $25 per person. Advance payment is preferred. Call Luna Jamero at 209-761-5862 or Lourdes Clesson at 209-723-0839 for information.
