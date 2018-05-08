Around Town (05/08/2018)

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Snelling Courthouse Museum
The Snelling Courthouse Museum Grand Opening will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Snelling Courthouse. There will be free hotdogs and ice cream, along with face painting, and the Merced County Sheriff department K-9 demonstration. The courthouse museum and jail will be open for tours until 3 p.m. A CHP cruiser and a fire truck will also be available for viewing.
Pesticide Safety Workshop
The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a public Pesticide Safety Workshop to educate the proper use of pesticides on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the UCCE office, 2145 Wardrobe Ave, Merced. For more information and to register, call 209-385-7403.
UC Merced Job Fair
UC Merced and WorkNet of Merced County will host a job fair to fill several new positions within dining and facilities custodial services from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at the UC Merced Downtown Campus Center, 655 W. 18th St., Merced. The work site for the jobs will be the UC Merced campus. For more information, email UCMCareers@ucmerced.edu or call WorkNet at 209-724-2100.
Music Festival in Merced
The Merced Youth Council its third annual Music Festival from 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 19 at Applegate Park’s Merced Open Air Theatre, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. Other activities include airbrush face painting, rock climbing, tie-dying, student clubs and raffles. All activities are free. For more information call 209-385-6235, visit the website CityofMerced.org, and click on Parks and Community Services or follow MercedYouthCouncil on Facebook.
Pick and Gather
The annual Pick and Gather at Riverdance Farms and River Fair at is for Memorial Day weekend May 26, 27 and 28. 12230 Livingston Cressy Road Livingston. For more information, visit website wwwriverdancefarms.com or call Cindy Lashbrook at 209-761-0081.
