Around Town (05/09/2018)

Merced Art Exhibit, Reception
Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of student art at the Theater Building of the Merced College Art Galley on M Street in Merced. This exhibition opens today and continues until May 17. A reception for the artists runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today. For more information, call 209-384-6064.
Merced College Retired Women's Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women's Monthly Luncheon will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to visit with retired ladies while enjoying a lunch together.
Spring Into Love Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos High School Band will host a Spring Into Love Dinner, silent auction and Music event to benefit the Los Banos High School Band at 6 p.m., Saturday at the United Methodist Church, 1031 Iowa St., Los Banos. For more information, call 562-644-0537.
Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. May 16. The dinner cost is $10 and includes Sheriff Vern Warnke’s chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Soroptimist Hors d’oeuvres Festival
Soroptimist International of Merced invites you to their 44th Hors d’oeuvres Festival being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 18 at Bear Creek Inn, 575 N. Bear Creek Drive, Merced. All proceeds are locally contributed for school scholarships, Valley Crisis Center, Children’s Fund, CASA, Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, and much more. Tickets are $45 each and will not be sold at the door. For tickets, call 209-345-7752.
Spring Garden Tour
Atwater Garden Club and Camellia Society are holding their Spring Garden Tour on May 19. Pick up you map at Stepping Stones Nursery 8397 Bell Drive Atwater from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 209-777-8480.
New Bethany Guild
The New Bethany Guild will host its annual salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 13 at New Bethany, 1441 Berkeley Drive, Los Banos. For more information, call 209-675-0235.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The Joseph G. Rose Post, VFW Auxiliary, of Gustine hosts ceremony for veterans at 11 a.m. May 28 at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman, followed by ‘American Pies’ at VFW Hall, 145 Fifth St., Gustine.
