Around Town (05/10/2018)

Art Class in Los Banos
Christine Tarnai-Hammer will host an Art Class with the topic “Heaven and Hell” to benefit all who are interested in Art and painting today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mel Soares Art Studio 1143 5th St., Los Banos. For more information, please call 831-524-1407.
Traffic School
Merced College Community Services will be offering traffic school from 8 a.m. 4 p.m., on May 12. The cost is $45 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Merced College Chorus
The Merced College Chorus will perform its annual Spring Concert on the evenings of Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Merced College Theatre. The program, under the direction of Philip Smallwood, will include selections from Shubert's Mass in G-Major, and some lovely and lively popular music from the past. Tickets are available at the door and at Gottschalk's Music Store on Main Street in downtown Merced – $10 at the door and $8 in advance.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. May 13 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Open Mic Nite in Los Banos
The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce will host an Open Mic Nite to benefit the chamber at 6:30 pm. May 18 at the Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. For more information call 209-704-4384.
Volunteer Orientation
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold a Volunteer Orientation on May 19 from 3 to 4 p.m. at ReStore, 1230 Broadway Ave., Atwater. Many volunteers will be needed for the County Fai. Call 209-726-0850 for more information.
Basque Festival
Los Banos Basque Festival and Picnic is all day starting at 10 a.m. May 20 at Los Banos Fairgrounds Park, 540 F St. The 54th annual event includes cultural food, dance, music and contests. Tickets are $22 for adults and &12 for children.
