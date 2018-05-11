Around Town (05/11/2018)

Baseball All-Star Game
The fifth annual Merced City-County Middle School Baseball All-Star Game will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Merced High School. There will be a dinner for the players at 5 p.m. The game will feature players from Tenaya, Rivera, Cruickshank and Hoover Middle Schools teaming up to face players from McSwain, Mitchell, Weaver and Our Lady Of Mercy players.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library bookstore will have an author of the month club from May 15 to June 14. Buy one hardback for a dollar and get one free. For the upcoming month we are featuring Stuart Woods and James Patterson. Hope to see you and thank you for the support of our book sale on April 28.
Seniors Job Fair
National Council on Aging / Senior Council Service Employment Program helping seniors 55 and older of Merced County hosts a job fair at the Veterans Job & Resource Fair, May 17 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Hosted by American Legion Hall located at 939 W. Main St. Merced. Employers interested in NCOA Paid OJE Program, or seniors wanting information contact Merced Employment Facilitators: Tim Grimes 209-385-3000 Ext. 5673 or Isabel Vera 209-385-3000 Ext. 5273.
Wine and Art Walk
The Los Banos Downtown Association will host a Wine and Art Walk event May 18 to benefit the association. The event will be held at various downtown Los Banos businesses with art and music being played from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information call 209-826-0800.
Playhouse Merced
Playhouse Merced hosts a rummage and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at 452 W. Main St., Merced. Pizza and coffee will be available, coloring and cooking decorating for the kids, plus mini classes in acting and musical theater for children 5 and older. For more information, call 209-725-8587.
AARP Meeting
An AMTRAK representative will address the Merced AARP at 10 a.m. May 23 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Catered Mexican food luncheon follows. The price for the luncheon is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. RSVP by May 18 to Reba at 209-357-8206.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments