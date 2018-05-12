Around Town (05/12/2018)

Community Safety Fair
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders host the Community Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at McSwain Elementary School, 922 Scott Road, Merced. The event is free and open to the public and includes emergency-vehicle dispaly, sheriff’s helicopter landing, K-9 Unit display, crime prevention talks, childrens activities, car seat inforamtion and more. For more information call 925-890-4467 or email djolguin@me.com
Baseball All-Star Game
The fifth annual Merced City-County Middle School Baseball All-Star Game will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Merced High School. There will be a dinner for the players at 5 p.m. The game will feature players from Tenaya, Rivera, Cruickshank and Hoover Middle Schools teaming up to face players from McSwain, Mitchell, Weaver and Our Lady Of Mercy players.
Pesticide Safety Workshop
The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a public Pesticide Safety Workshop to educate the proper use of pesticides on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the UCCE office, 2145 Wardrobe Ave, Merced. For more information and to register, call 209-385-7403.
Takeout Chicken Dinner Fundraiser
The VFW Auxiliary of Atwater is holding a takeout chicken and pasta dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. May 17 at 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater. Meal includes chicken, pasta, roll and salad $10. The proceeds from this dinner will go towards veterans programs and obligations. For tickets or more information, email vfwaux9946pres@gmail.com or call 209-658-6436.
Bicycle Ride with the Mayor
Bicycle Ride with the Mayor May 19 starting at Bob Hart Square on Main Street in Merced. Enjoy a leisurely bike ride on Merced’s beautiful bike paths and quiet streets led by Merced’s Mayor Mike Murphy. Helmets, lights, and locks will be given free before the ride. Register at 8 a.m. ride begins at 9 a.m.. For more information see www.mercedbicyclecoalition.org.
Music Festival in Merced
The Merced Youth Council its third annual Music Festival from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at Applegate Park’s Merced Open Air Theatre, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. Other activities include airbrush face painting, rock climbing, tie-dying, student clubs and raffles. All activities are free. For more information call 209-385-6235, visit the website CityofMerced.org, and click on Parks and Community Services or follow MercedYouthCouncil on Facebook.
