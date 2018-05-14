Around Town (05/14/2018)

Filipino American National Historical Society
The Central Valley Chapter FANHS celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 19 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a no-host hour and a chicken or steak dinner at 5 p.m. A special performance by Likha Pilipino Folk Dance Ensemble is at 6 p.m. featuring dances depicting Muslim origins in Philippines history. Admission is $25 per person. Advance payment is preferred. Call Luna Jamero at 209-761-5862 or Lourdes Clesson at 209-723-0839 for information.
UC Merced Job Fair
UC Merced, in partnership with WorkNet of Merced County, is hosting a job fair for several positions to be created when the first phase of the Merced 2020 Project is completed. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at UC Merced Downtown Campus Center, 655 W. 18th St., Merced. For more information, contact UC Merced Human Resources, UCMCareers@ucmerced.edu; WorkNet, 209-724-2100. Positions are posted at jobs.ucmerced.edu.
Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host a training event on land records at 1 p.m., May 19 at the Merced County Library Gracey Room, 2100 O St. Merced.
Clean-up Day in Atwater
Republic Services plans a clean-up day 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 19 at Buhach Colony High School's back parking lot off Avenue Two. Atwater residents can dispose of large items that don’t fit into regular refuse containers free of charge. Residents will be required to show two proof of residencies, so bring a utility bill and driver’s license. Restrictions on what can be thrown away apply. If you have any questions prior to clean-up day, call 209-357-6370.
Red Nose Day
United Way of Merced County will host its fourth annual Red Nose Day from 6 to 9 p.m. May 24 at Applegate Park on R Street in Merced. Funds raised will be used to provide children in Merced County (that otherwise may not have,) with school clothing, backpacks stuffed with school supplies and a free haircut/style for the upcoming school year. For more information, call 209-383-4242 or email Debbie@unitedwaymerced.org.
Pick and Gather
The annual Pick and Gather at Riverdance Farms and River Fair at is for Memorial Day weekend May 26, 27 and 28. 12230 Livingston Cressy Road Livingston. For more information, visit website wwwriverdancefarms.com or call Cindy Lashbrook at 209-761-0081.
