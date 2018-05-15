Around Town (05/15/2018)

UC Merced Job Fair
UC Merced and WorkNet of Merced County will host a job fair to fill several new positions within dining and facilities custodial services from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at the UC Merced Downtown Campus Center, 655 W. 18th St., Merced. The work site for the jobs will be the UC Merced campus. For more information, email UCMCareers@ucmerced.edu or call WorkNet at 209-724-2100.
Open Mic Nite in Los Banos
The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce will host an Open Mic Nite to benefit the chamber at 6:30 pm. May 18 at the Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. For more information call 209-704-4384.
Merced Elks Pancake Breakfast
Merced Elks Park is serving up a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, with coffee and orange juice. Adults $7 and kids $4. All Proceeds benefit Elks Park Children’s Charities and Trust. Elks Park is located at 3600 Wardrobe Ave., Merced. For more information, call Clint at 209-761-6801.
Big Band Jazz Concert
The Merced College Jazz Ensemble will host a Big Band Jazz Concert with singers and International guest artist Paul Contos. The Jazz Band performs at 7:30 p.m. May 18 in the Merced College Theater at 3600 M Street. Tickets available at the door $10 dollars or $8 dollars ahead of time at Gottshalks Music in Merced. For More information please call 209-386-6644 or go to www. MCCD.EDU/thearts.
Playhouse Merced
Playhouse Merced hosts a rummage and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at 452 W. Main St., Merced. Pizza and coffee will be available, coloring and cooking decorating for the kids, plus mini classes in acting and musical theater for children 5 and older. For more information, call 209-725-8587.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon May 23 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
