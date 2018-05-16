Around Town (05/16/2018)

Bike to Work and School Day
Ride your bike to work, school, or for errands Friday and stop by an Energizer Station for free gifts and snacks. For station locations and times visit www.mercedbicyclecoalition.org.
Big Band Jazz Concert
The Merced College Jazz Ensemble will host a Big Band Jazz Concert with singers and International guest artist Paul Contos. The Jazz Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Merced College Theater at 3600 M Street. Tickets available at the door $10 dollars or $8 dollars ahead of time at Gottshalks Music in Merced. For More information please call 209-386-6644 or go to www. MCCD.EDU/thearts.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on May 21 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by May 17 by calling 209-358-4391 or by email to virginiapayton42@gmail.com. Bunco will be played following the luncheon for a scholarship fundraiser. Attendees are asked to bring a gently-used children’s book for the group’s literacy project with the Salvation Army.
Asthma Coalition Meeting
The next meeting of the Merced/Mariposa County Asthma Coalition will held from noon to 1 p.m. May 22 at the Community Health Classroom on the 3rd floor of Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center 2740 M St., Merced. The topic will be Legal Rights for persons with Asthma in relation to renting. A light lunch will be served.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold an orientation from 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Boys and Girls Club, 615 W. 15th St. Merced. Presentations will be held every thirty minutes in either English or Spanish. Applications will be available. A family will be chosen for the next home to be built. Check the website www.hfhmerced.org or Facebook for more details, email: info@hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.
