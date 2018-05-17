Around Town (05/17/2018)

Takeout Chicken Dinner Fundraiser
The VFW Auxiliary of Atwater is holding a takeout chicken and pasta dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today at 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater. Meal includes chicken, pasta, roll and salad $10. The proceeds from this dinner will go towards veterans programs and obligations. For tickets or more information, email vfwaux9946pres@gmail.com or call 209-658-6436.
Music Festival in Merced
The Merced Youth Council its third annual Music Festival from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Applegate Park’s Merced Open Air Theatre, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. Other activities include airbrush face painting, rock climbing, tie-dying, student clubs and raffles. All activities are free. For more information call 209-385-6235, visit the website CityofMerced.org, and click on Parks and Community Services or follow MercedYouthCouncil on Facebook.
Playhouse Merced
Playhouse Merced hosts a rummage and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdayat 452 W. Main St., Merced. Pizza and coffee will be available, coloring, plus mini classes in acting and musical theater for children 5 and older. For more information, call 209-725-8587.
Bicycle Ride with the Mayor
Bicycle Ride with the Mayor Saturday starting at Bob Hart Square on Main Street in Merced. Enjoy a leisurely bike ride on Merced’s beautiful bike paths and quiet streets led by Merced’s Mayor Mike Murphy. Helmets, lights, and locks will be given free before the ride. Register at 8 a.m. ride begins at 9 a.m.. For more information see www.mercedbicyclecoalition.org.
Skate Night in Merced
Roller land skating rink will host a prom-themed skate night for all ages to benefit California Mayhem Junior Roller Derby team from 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 2 at 1445 W. 18th St., Merced. For more information, call Carrie 209-480-5958.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
