Around Town (05/18/2018)

Big Band Jazz Concert
The Merced College Jazz Ensemble will host a Big Band Jazz Concert with singers and International guest artist Paul Contos. The Jazz Band performs at 7:30 p.m. today in the Merced College Theater at 3600 M Street. Tickets available at the door $10 dollars or $8 dollars ahead of time at Gottshalks Music in Merced. For More information please call 209-386-6644 or go to www.MCCD.EDU/thearts.
Bike to Work and School Day
Ride your bike to work, school, or for errands today and stop by an Energizer Station for free gifts and snacks. For station locations and times visit www.mercedbicyclecoalition.org.
Clean-up Day in Atwater
Republic Services plans a clean-up day 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Buhach Colony High School's back parking lot off Avenue Two. Atwater residents can dispose of large items that don’t fit into regular refuse containers free of charge. Residents will be required to show two proof of residencies, so bring a utility bill and driver’s license. Restrictions on what can be thrown away apply. If you have any questions prior to clean-up day, call 209-357-6370.
Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host a training event on land records at 1 p.m., Saturday at the Merced County Library Gracey Room, 2100 O St. Merced.
AARP Meeting
An AMTRAK representative will address the Merced AARP at 10 a.m. May 23 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Catered Mexican food luncheon follows. The price for the luncheon is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. RSVP by May 18 to Reba at 209-357-8206.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon May 23 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Community Dance
A community dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. May 27 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
