Around Town (05/19/2018)

Bicycle Ride with the Mayor
Bicycle Ride with the Mayor Saturday starting at Bob Hart Square on Main Street in Merced. Enjoy a leisurely bike ride on Merced’s beautiful bike paths and quiet streets led by Merced’s Mayor Mike Murphy. Helmets, lights, and locks will be given free before the ride. Register at 8 a.m. ride begins at 9 a.m.. For more information see www.mercedbicyclecoalition.org.
Playhouse Merced
Playhouse Merced hosts a rummage and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at 452 W. Main St., Merced. Pizza and coffee will be available, coloring, plus mini classes in acting and musical theater for children 5 and older. For more information, call 209-725-8587.
Free Events for Kids at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council hosts Kids’ Days at the MAC for May from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 in the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Kids and adults will create art inspired by Matisse using his technique of “drawing with scissors.” Also in the MAC is Merced for Kids Exhibit; the first project of the Merced Children’s Museum project at UC Merced. The exhibit runs May 25 through June 9 in the MAC in Downtown Merced. All events are free. For more information, call 209-388-1090 or email katreader2@gmail.com.
Open Cockpit Day
Castle Air Museum hosts its 22nd annual Open Cockpit Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27 at the museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. More than 40 vintage military aircraft will be open for viewing. For an additional information, visit www.castleairmuseum.org.
MHS Alumni
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. June 6 at the Elks Lodge 1910 M St. in Merced.
Music Mondays in Livingston
The Livingston Recreation Department continues Music Mondays in Memorial Park with the Rhythm Blenders on June 21. Memorial Park is located on the corner of Main and Park Street. The Knights of Columbus will be offering food for sale or you can bring your own picnic. The music line-up in June will be: June 4 The Beatle Project; June 11 Mike Hammer; and the Nails, June 18 The Danny Guizar Band and June 25 Fade to Blu. All concerts are free with live music from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 209-394-8930.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments