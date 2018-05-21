Around Town (05/21/2018)

Red Nose Day
United Way of Merced County will host its fourth annual Red Nose Day from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Applegate Park on R Street in Merced. Funds raised will be used to provide children in Merced County (that otherwise may not have,) with school clothing, backpacks stuffed with school supplies and a free haircut/style for the upcoming school year. For more information, call 209-383-4242 or email Debbie@unitedwaymerced.org.
Pick and Gather
The annual Pick and Gather at Riverdance Farms and River Fair at is for Memorial Day weekend May 26, 27 and 28. 12230 Livingston Cressy Road Livingston. For more information, visit website wwwriverdancefarms.com or call Cindy Lashbrook at 209-761-0081.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The Joseph G. Rose Post, VFW Auxiliary, of Gustine hosts ceremony for veterans at 11 a.m. May 28 at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman, followed by ‘American Pies’ at VFW Hall, 145 Fifth St., Gustine.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold an orientation from 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Boys and Girls Club, 615 W. 15th St. Merced. Presentations will be held every thirty minutes in either English or Spanish. Applications will be available. A family will be chosen for the next home to be built. Check the website www.hfhmerced.org or Facebook for more details, email: info@hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library bookstore will have an author of the month club from May 15 to June 14. Buy one hardback for a dollar and get one free. For the upcoming month we are featuring Stuart Woods and James Patterson.
Read and Succeed
Read and Succeed, the Literacy program at the Merced County Library, is seeking volunteers to work one-on-one with adults who are learning to read. Tutors must be at least 18 years old, English speaking, a high school graduate or GED, and read at the 12th-grade level. Training and materials are provided. For information, call the Literacy Center at 209-385-7391.
Merced Zoo Seeks Volunteers
The Merced Zoo is seeking volunteers. Orientations are set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the zoo and participants may begin volunteer work as early as the following day. Applications are available at the zoo’s gift shop, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
