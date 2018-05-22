Around Town (05/22/2018)

AARP Meeting
An AMTRAK representative will address the Merced AARP at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Catered Mexican food luncheon follows. The price for the luncheon is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. RSVP by May 18 to Reba at 209-357-8206.
Red Nose Day
United Way of Merced County will host its fourth annual Red Nose Day from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Applegate Park on R Street in Merced. Funds raised will be used to provide children in Merced County (that otherwise may not have,) with school clothing, backpacks stuffed with school supplies and a free haircut/style for the upcoming school year. For more information, call 209-383-4242 or email Debbie@unitedwaymerced.org.
Open Cockpit Day
Castle Air Museum hosts its 22nd annual Open Cockpit Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. More than 40 vintage military aircraft will be open for viewing. For an additional information, visit www.castleairmuseum.org.
Pick and Gather
The annual Pick and Gather at Riverdance Farms and River Fair at is for Memorial Day weekend May 26, 27 and 28. 12230 Livingston Cressy Road Livingston. For more information, visit website wwwriverdancefarms.com or call Cindy Lashbrook at 209-761-0081.
Skate Night in Merced
Roller land skating rink will host a prom-themed skate night for all ages to benefit California Mayhem Junior Roller Derby team from 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 2 at 1445 W. 18th St., Merced. For more information, call Carrie 209-480-5958.
New Bethany Guild
The New Bethany Guild will host its annual salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 13 at New Bethany, 1441 Berkeley Drive, Los Banos. For more information, call 209-675-0235.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library bookstore will have an author of the month club from May 15 to June 14. Buy one hardback for a dollar and get one free. For the upcoming month we are featuring Stuart Woods and James Patterson. Hope to see you and thank you for the support of our book sale on April 28.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
