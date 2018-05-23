Around Town (05/23/2018)

Free Events for Kids at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council hosts Kids’ Days at the MAC for May from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 in the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Kids and adults will create art inspired by Matisse using his technique of “drawing with scissors.” Also in the MAC is Merced for Kids Exhibit; the first project of the Merced Children’s Museum project at UC Merced. The exhibit runs May 25 through June 9 in the MAC in Downtown Merced. All events are free. For more information, call 209-388-1090 or email katreader2@gmail.com.
Pick and Gather
The annual Pick and Gather at Riverdance Farms and River Fair at is for Memorial Day weekend May 26, 27 and 28. 12230 Livingston Cressy Road Livingston. For more information, visit website wwwriverdancefarms.com or call Cindy Lashbrook at 209-761-0081.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The Joseph G. Rose Post, VFW Auxiliary, of Gustine hosts ceremony for veterans at 11 a.m. May 28 at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman, followed by ‘American Pies’ at VFW Hall, 145 Fifth St., Gustine.
MHS Alumni
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. June 6 at the Elks Lodge 1910 M St. in Merced.
Summer Craft Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows host a Summer Craft Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65. Admission free to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call Patty 209-604-4444.
Free Music Event in Merced
Beachwood/Franklin Committee 4 Improvement presents V L Trio, a Cuban Latin jazz group. The group will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 16 at 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. For more information contact: Renee 209-230-0650 or renee_diaz@att.net or Mercedes 209-205-8717 or mrodri1797@att.net.
Merced Zoo Seeks Volunteers
The Merced Zoo is seeking volunteers. Orientations are set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the zoo and participants may begin volunteer work as early as the following day. Applications are available at the zoo’s gift shop, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments