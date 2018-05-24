Around Town (05/24/2018)

I Shot with the Sheriff
The Los Banos Tiger Trap Team in association with the Merced County Sheriff's Office will host, "I Shot with the Sheriff" trap shooting fundraiser, Saturday, Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Los Banos Sportsman's Club, 13989 N. Mercey Springs Road in Los Banos. Registration is from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. $50 for 50 targets and it includes lunch. Proceeds to benefit the Los Banos Tiger Trap Team. For more information call Daryl Allen at 209-564-0480.
Relay for Life Los Banos
The American Cancer Society will host the Relay for Life of Los Banos to raise funds against cancer from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Saturday at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Los Banos, 403 F St. For more information call Diane Bunyard at 209-752-9845.
Memorial Day Ceremony in Los Banos
The James V. Pernetti American Legion Post 166, the Lt. Laurence F. Muth Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2487 and the James V. Pernetti Unit 166 American Legion Auxiliary, of Los Banos will be presenting the annual Memorial Day Service, Mondayat 9:30 a.m. at the Los Banos District Cemetery, 16575 Center Ave., Los Banos. For more information call Jim Valentine at 209-769-6703.
Become a CASA Volunteer
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have an information meeting about how to become a CASA volunteer at noon June 5 at the CASA office, 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced. For more information please call the office 209-722-2272 or go online at mercedcasa.org.
Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner Saturday, June 9 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Missoula Children's Theatre
The Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos will host auditions for the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre performance of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at 2 p.m. July 23 at 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Auditions are open to first through 12th grades. Rehearsals are July 23 through July 27. All days are mandatory. Performances are Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Anne Sanchez at 209-631-8114.
